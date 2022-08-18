WRPS looking for missing 22-year-old man

Waterloo regional police said on Thursday they are searching for Khaleel Almaghrabi.

Police said the 22-year-old was last seen around Westmount Road and University Avenue in Waterloo.

He is described as 5-foot-4 with an average build, black hair with blond on top.

He was last seen wearing a dark hat, red t-shirt, navy pants and black slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.