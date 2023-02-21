WRPS looking for missing teen

Waterloo regional police say officers are looking for a missing 13-year-old.

On Tuesday, just after 2:30 p.m., police said Dani was last seen that day in the Forest Hill area of Waterloo.

He is described as 5-foot-2, 110 pounds and was last seen wearing a green hat, red coat, gray pants, and a blue backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information on Dani’s whereabouts to call them.

