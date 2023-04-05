WRPS looking for missing teen

Waterloo regional police say they are looking for a missing teen from Kitchener, and there is concern for her wellbeing.

In a post to Twitter around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said 14-year-old Serene is missing.

The teen is described as 5 foot 2 with a slim build, green and pink hair and has multiple facial piercings.

MISSING PERSON,

Serene, 14, from Kitchener. Described as 5'2" tall with a slim build, green and pink hair, with multiple facial piercings.



There is a concern for their well-being.



Please contact police or @WaterlooCrime with any information.



Occ: 23-085948 (922) pic.twitter.com/sjQi56q9CC