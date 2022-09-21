iHeartRadio

WRPS looking for missing teen, concerned for his safety


Waterloo regional police are looking for 13-year-old Daniel Dore, and say they are concerned for his safety.

He is described as white, 5-foot-3, with a thin build and buzzed brown hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a pink fuzzy hoody and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers.

