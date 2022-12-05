WRPS looking to identify individual after Cambridge businesses broken into

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify an individual in connection to two commercial break-ins in Cambridge.

Police said on Dec. 3, officers responded to break and enter at two businesses located on Glamis Road and Can-Amera Parkway.

According to police, the break-ins occurred between 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Police said the suspect forced their way into the businesses and once inside stole electronics and cash.

A photo released by police appears to show an individual wearing a blue coat and a beige winter hat.