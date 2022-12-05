iHeartRadio

WRPS looking to identify individual after Cambridge businesses broken into


Waterloo regional police are looking to identify this individual. (WRPS)

Waterloo regional police are looking to identify an individual in connection to two commercial break-ins in Cambridge.

Police said on Dec. 3, officers responded to break and enter at two businesses located on Glamis Road and Can-Amera Parkway.

According to police, the break-ins occurred between 8 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

Police said the suspect forced their way into the businesses and once inside stole electronics and cash.

A photo released by police appears to show an individual wearing a blue coat and a beige winter hat.

