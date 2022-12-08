WRPS looking to identify individual in connection to assault

The Waterloo regional police are looking to identify and speak with an individual in connection to an assault that happened on Monday.

On Thursday, police released images of the individual, who appears to be wearing a brown jacket with a black backpack.

Police said the individual left the area by bicycle.

Police said the assault occurred outside a store, and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information in connection to the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.