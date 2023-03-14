WRPS looking to identify two people connected to convenience store robbery
Waterloo regional police said they are looking to identify two people who brandished knives during a convenience store robbery in Cambridge on Monday.
Police said around 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Jamieson Parkway and Lardner Street in Cambridge.
Police said two men brandished knives and demanded cash and merchandise.
According to police, the two men fled on foot northbound towards Jamieson Parkway.
A photo released by police show two individuals completely covered in dark clothing, with sunglasses on and gloves.
The photo appears to show a man holding a knife in each hand.
Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individuals believed to be connected to this incident.
