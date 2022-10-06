WRPS make an arrest after seizing loaded handguns, bear spray and $250,000 worth of drugs

A Cambridge man has been charged in connection to an investigation where WRPS seized several weapons, including two loaded guns and an estimated $250, 000 worth of drugs.

According to a news release, police arrested the man on an outstanding warrant in Cambridge on Wednesday. Police seized two loaded handguns, a baton, bear spray, a large quantity of currency and fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

The 38-year-old man is facing several charges including possession of drugs, possession of a prohibited device, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He will be held for a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and police said additional charges are expected.