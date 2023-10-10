WRPS make an arrest following alleged residential break-in in Waterloo
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
A 33-year-old Kitchener man is facing charges in connection to an alleged residential break-in, over the summer, in Waterloo.
On July 20, a man entered a residential unit near Columbia Street West and Residence Road, just before 10 p.m, according to a media release from the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
At the time, police said personal property was taken, but did not indicate what specifically was taken.
Last month, police included a photo of a man they were hoping to identify and speak with in connection to the robbery.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested a man with break and enter dwelling house and commit indictable offence (two counts) and use of credit card.
