WRPS make arrest after 39 break-and-enters at Cambridge businesses


A Waterloo regional police cruiser driving in Cambridge on Nov. 7, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police say a man wanted in connection to over three dozen break-ins since June has been arrested.

On Wednesday, police said the 33-year-old man was arrested in Cambridge and is facing 41 charges.

Police said since June, there have been 39 break-and-enters at businesses in Cambridge.

Police have issued several notices to the public over the past two months warning of commercial break-ins occurring in Cambridge.

The man is charged with the following:

  • Break and enter and commit (theft) (21 counts)
  • Break and enter with intent (16 counts)
  • Attempt break and enter (2 counts)
  • Possession of break and enter tools
  • Assault peace officer
