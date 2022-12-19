WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available

A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

Police said the officer is 36-year-old Matthew Kennedy, who has been with WRPS for three years.

On Monday, WRPS said the officer was charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Nov. 22, OPP said officers executed a search warrant at a home in Exeter, Ont. and seized several electronic devices.

“The member was arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, and has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography,” WRPS said in a news release. “The member has been released from custody following a bail hearing with a scheduled court appearance in January 2023.”

Police said the officer had been previously suspended while facing unrelated Police Service Act charges currently before the Tribunal.

Per the Police Services Act, the officer will remain suspended with pay.

"Members of the community are asked to remain vigilant on behalf of children and report any instance of child sexual abuse material. Together we can make a difference in the struggle against child exploitation,” said OPP Detective Inspector Jordan Whitesell in a news release.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children by speaking about internet safety, OPP said.