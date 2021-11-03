WRPS officer found guilty of unlawful arrest docked pay, ordered to undergo training

An officer for Waterloo Regional Police Service who was found guilty of unlawful arrest and excessive force has been docked eight days of pay and ordered to undergo training.

The penalty for Const. Jesse Foster comes after a review by the office of the Independent Police Review Director.

The organization investigated the complaint by Natasha Broomes, the Cambridge woman who was arrested in 2017 and captured the incident on camera.

In the full decision of the penalty written by retired Superintendent Debra Preston, she wrote, “Constable Foster essentially ignored his training, the limits of his police authorities, and the rights and liberties of Ms. Broomes.

“There must be some correlation between the intense and long-lasting impact of Constable Foster’s impact on Ms. Broomes and the penalty received.”

“His actions do not constitute a momentary lack of judgement,” added Supt. Preston.“Constable Foster needs a reminder of the importance of respecting and awareness of his legal authorities. This penalty should remind other members that violations of individual rights and freedoms and disregard for training and expertise has consequences.”

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, regional police say the penalty decision requires Foster to forfeit eight days of pay and attend training on conflict resolution, de-escalation techniques, investigative detention, the highway traffic act, and criminal code powers of arrest.