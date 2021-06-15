WRPS officers rescue ducklings from roadway

Some Waterloo regional police officers are being praised for rescuing a group of ducklings.

Regional police posted the photos on social media around the noon hour on Tuesday.

Officials said police responded to the area of Midland Drive in Kitchener around 7:50 p.m. Monday to help the ducklings.

There were 11 ducklings in total reunited with their mother.

Just last month, a pair of WRPS officers rescued nine ducklings from a storm water sewer grate in Baden after they were spotted by a woman walking her dog in the area.








