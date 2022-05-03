WRPS received over 6,000 intimate partner violence calls last year
The Waterloo Regional Police Service received 6,145 intimate partner violence calls last year and laid 3,597 charges.
That is nearly 17 calls per day or one every 1.4 hours.
Police say intimate partner violence continues to be a significant issue in Waterloo Region and is one of the top 10 calls for service.
As a result, they recently launched an improved intimate partner violence webpage in an effort to deliver critical information to those who need it as quickly as possible.
The new webpage provides information on how to seek shelter, tips for staying safe, the dangers of strangulation, how to make a police report and how to get help if you do not want to make a police report.
“Knowing how to protect yourself and your family from intimate partner violence is essential. We hope our new webpage will provide victims with critical information that will enhance their safety and their ability to seek help and support,” said Jamie Brosseau, staff sergeant of the Intimate Partner Violence Unit, in a media release.
The new webpage can by found here.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday; hospitalizations steadyOttawa Public Health is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths in the city today, with hospitalizations holding steady.
-
Heavy rains, thunderstorm to hit Toronto this evening: Environment CanadaToronto residents could be in for a downpour this evening, according to Environment Canada who issued a special weather statement for the area Tuesday.
-
Crown says Winnipeg man's disappearance was act of financial desperationThe jury trial for a man accused of killing a Winnipeg man during a robbery has moved into closing arguments.
-
1 taken to hospital after crash in VictoriaFirefighters say a person was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning following a crash in Victoria.
-
-
New Brunswick reports 15 more deaths related to COVID-19, drop in casesHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting 15 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
Regina spending $118M on new, ongoing construction projects this yearThe City of Regina kicked off construction season with an announcement of $118 million in funding for new and ongoing projects.
-
Worker injured at Windsor Salt mine, company to pay $80,000 fineThe owner of Windsor Salt has been fined $80,000 after a worker was injured last month.
-
Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigationAn Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.