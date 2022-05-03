WRPS received over 6,000 intimate partner violence calls last year

The Waterloo Regional Police Service received 6,145 intimate partner violence calls last year and laid 3,597 charges.

That is nearly 17 calls per day or one every 1.4 hours.

Police say intimate partner violence continues to be a significant issue in Waterloo Region and is one of the top 10 calls for service.

As a result, they recently launched an improved intimate partner violence webpage in an effort to deliver critical information to those who need it as quickly as possible.

The new webpage provides information on how to seek shelter, tips for staying safe, the dangers of strangulation, how to make a police report and how to get help if you do not want to make a police report.

“Knowing how to protect yourself and your family from intimate partner violence is essential. We hope our new webpage will provide victims with critical information that will enhance their safety and their ability to seek help and support,” said Jamie Brosseau, staff sergeant of the Intimate Partner Violence Unit, in a media release.

The new webpage can by found here.