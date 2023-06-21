WRPS release data about how often guns were pointed in early 2023

Waterloo regional police pointed guns at people nearly three times more in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.

According to the Quarterly Use of Force Statistical Report, presented at Wednesday’s Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) board meeting, police pointed their guns at people 50 times between January to March – compared to 16 times between October to December 2022.

The report found that there were 76 use of force incidents in the first quarter of 2023. In most of the incidents, 22, use of force was used in weapons incidents; nine of the cases were intimate partner violence.

Police said in the report that there has been a “general increase” in the deployment (drawn, pointed) of both handguns and carbine rifles year over year.

“Although continued examination of this trend is required over time, it is important to note that there has been a significant increase in reportable incidents stemming from weapons incidents over time,” the report said.

The report also noted that officers did not discharge either their handguns or carbine rifle during this quarter.

After the report was presented at the meeting, one of the members on the board shared his concern.

“What did strike me was the huge increase in the first quarter which, if it was consistent, would be a huge increase year over year,” said Ian McLean, President and CEO of the Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.

McLean asked if WRPS would be looking into why there’s been such a high increase in the number of police pointing guns at people.

Inspector Jason Boutcher with WRPS, who presented the report, said it is being looked at.

“Fortunately, we have some pretty detailed data from that, and we can deconstruct what we got and look back over the last quarter and try to make some determinations around that. But your point is noted, and we won’t be waiting until the next quarter in order to come up with some answers to that,” said Boutcher.

There were 76 use of force incidents in the first quarter of this year which is down from 88 incidents in the final quarter of last year.

The report concluded that injuries to subjects during these incidents remain very low.

Police also noted that de-escalation training will “continue to be the cornerstone of officer intervention training,” and that additional data will support “a more fulsome analysis.”