WRPS release image of person wanted in connection to alleged assault, vehicle theft
Waterloo regional police have released an image of a person they are looking to identify in connection to an assault and stolen motor vehicle investigation.
On Friday, police said officers conducted an investigation in April into several assault incidents that had occurred in Cambridge.
“The victim was transported to a local hospital in one of the incidents to receive medical treatment. The victim and the accused were known to one another. As a result of that investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest,” police said in a news release.
Police said on Nov. 21, officers received reports of a stolen vehicle on Chalmers Street South in Cambridge.
“The victim's vehicle was left running in the driveway when it was stolen. The victim's cell phone and wallet were also left in the vehicle. Shortly after the theft, the suspect used the victim's bank cards to make several fraudulent purchases throughout Aberfoyle and Guelph,” police said.
The vehicle was found a day later in Guelph, according to police.
The suspect’s current whereabouts are unknown and police are seeking the public's assistance in locating him.
