iHeartRadio

WRPS releases photos connected to Kitchener robbery


Waterloo regional police are looking to speak with theses individuals. (WRPS)

Waterloo regional police have released photos of three individuals they would like to speak to in connection to a weekend robbery in Kitchener.

On Sunday, police received a report of a robbery at a business in the area of Lorraine Avenue and Heritage Drive in Kitchener.

“Three unknown suspects entered the business brandishing a knife and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area on foot,” police said on Sunday. “There were no physical injuries reported as a result of this incident.”

12