WRPS report four overdose calls overnight in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police issued a warning to residents on Sunday after emergency services responded to four overdose calls in Kitchener overnight.

In a tweet posted Sunday, police said all of the overdoses are suspected to be caused by fentanyl.

Police remind anyone using drugs to always carry naloxone with them.