iHeartRadio

WRPS respond to threat at Kitchener hospital


Grand River Hospital in Kitchener is seen on June 8, 2022. (Alison Sandstrom/CTV Kitchener)

Waterloo regional police were called to a Kitchener hospital Wednesday morning for an alleged threat.

Grand River Hospital said staff members contacted police in response to the bomb threat.

An investigation determined it was not viable and police added there was no concern for public safety.

Officials at Grand River Hospital said no care services were impacted by the incident.

12