WRPS say police 'swarmed' at gathering in Kitchener park

Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say officers were “swarmed” and had to call for back up after responding to a gathering at Kitchener's Tremaine Park on Sunday.

In a media release, police said officers were called to Tremaine Park around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a large gathering.

According to police, over 300 people were at the park, with many vehicles parked along the roadway and blocking driveways.

Police said while officers were on scene, several fights began to break out and officers attempted to disperse the crowd.

After police arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a fight, the crowd “then began to swarm police,” WRPS said.

Police called for additional units and officers were eventually able to disperse the crowd.

No charges were laid.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.