WRPS says it needs more money in 2022 budget
The Waterloo Regional Police Service presented a draft of its 2022 operating budget at a Police Services Board meeting on Wednesday.
The service said it needs more money to keep up with the complexities of policing, including bringing in more officers.
A review in 2018 showed WRPS needed to add 147 full-time equivalent positions to keep up with demands. So far, the service has added 47 positions.
The draft budget presented Wednesday aims to address that shortfall, with five scenarios ranging from adding 25 to 55 positions. Those options come with an operating budget increase between nine and 11 per cent.
Last year's approved operating budget was more than $185.3 million.
Chief Bryan Larkin said policing has become more complex, including 13 shootings so far in 2021 resulting in four arrests.
The draft budget presented to the board said police need the increased funding for further investment in initiatives like digital evidence management, body-worn and in-car video cameras, and collecting race-based data.
A tentative budget will be presented to regional council on Nov. 29, with final approval scheduled for Dec. 15.
