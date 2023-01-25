WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant

Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.

Police said on Jan. 17, officers responded to a call for service at a residence on Ferris Drive.

“While at the residence, officers observed several prohibited devices and weapons in plain view,” police said in a news release.

Later, officers returned with a search warrant, where police say they seized 17 long guns and 12 handguns, as well as 14,500 rounds of ammunition and multiple prohibited items.

A 52-year-old Wellesley man was charged with several firearm-related offences.

He is scheduled to appear in court on February 22.