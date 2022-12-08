WRPS seize multiple weapons during search in Waterloo

Waterloo region police have arrested two people and seized multiple weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun, after completing a search warrant in Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said officers completed a search warrant in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street.

“Investigators seized a sawed-off shotgun, seven replica firearms, prohibited weapons, break-and-enter tools, stolen property, including stolen government documents, and Canadian currency. Drugs, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin and hydromorphone, were also seized,” police said.

A photo of the items shows multiple bladed weapons were also seized.

As a result, a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are facing multiple firearms-related charges.