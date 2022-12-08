iHeartRadio

WRPS seize multiple weapons during search in Waterloo


The cache of weapons seized by Waterloo regional police. (WRPS)

Waterloo region police have arrested two people and seized multiple weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun, after completing a search warrant in Waterloo.

On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said officers completed a search warrant in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street.

“Investigators seized a sawed-off shotgun, seven replica firearms, prohibited weapons, break-and-enter tools, stolen property, including stolen government documents, and Canadian currency. Drugs, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin and hydromorphone, were also seized,” police said.

A photo of the items shows multiple bladed weapons were also seized.

As a result, a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman are facing multiple firearms-related charges.

