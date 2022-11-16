WRPS share photo after driver charged for snowy windows
As motorists hit the road after the first major snowfall of the winter season, the Waterloo regional police charged a man for not clearing the snow from his car.
In a tweet, police shared a photo of a car that was allegedly being driven while covered in snow.
Police said the driver, a 20-year-old man from North York, was charged with being on his cellphone and not clearing the snow from his car.
The photo shared by police shows a car pulled over with its engine still running, and the back window completely covered in snow.
Earlier in the day, police said: ”With the first blast of winter bringing snow to the region this morning, we remind drivers to clear all snow from your vehicles, increase your following distance and allow yourself extra time to travel to your destination.”
20 year old male from North York stopped in Waterloo, out front of North Division. Charged for being on his cell phone and for not clearing off the snow on his vehicle. @WRPSToday pic.twitter.com/slRvmXQJ6w— WRPS Traffic Unit (@WRPS_Traffic) November 16, 2022
