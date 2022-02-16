WRPS to review vaccine directive
As COVID-19 vaccine requirements begin to ease in Ontario in the coming weeks, the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s vaccine directive will undergo a review.
In a discussion with media after Wednesday morning’s police services board meeting, Chief Bryan Larkin said the directive is still in place to ensure workforce safety and community protection.
Last October, Larkin issued a directive that asked officers and civilian staff to either disclose they were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to a rapid antigen test in order to work.
“We will review the reopening act and the various roll back of restrictions in consultation with public health,” said Larkin. “But we want to do so with great caution as we continue to have challenges in our health system. And we have been averaging 25 to 35 members who are off due to COVID-19.”
There are currently only two members who are on unpaid leave for not following the directive.
“They will be subjected to a police service act investigation and or appropriate outcomes because they refused to comply with what we believe is a lawful directive,” added Larkin.
He said 98 per cent of WRPS membership are fully vaccinated, while two per cent have chosen not to disclose and participate in rapid antigen testing.
