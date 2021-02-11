The Winnipeg School Division (WSD) Board of Trustees announced its draft budget for 2021/22 on Wednesday.

The Board of Trustees said they have to cut close to $5 million to make sure they reach a balanced budget.

"The Province has cut funding by 1.6 per cent for Winnipeg School Division next year, and we are also required to freeze property tax levies, eliminating our ability to raise funds for programs that address the unique needs of our community," said Chris Broughton, the chair of the finance committee of WSD Board of Trustees, in a news release.

The cuts for the school year include:

· $537,174 for school resource officers;

· $317,659 for unfilled support position vacancies;

· $667,400 for occupational/physiotherapy;

· $210,000 for the milk subsidy;

· $500,000 in utilities savings;

· $928,200 in summer clerical positions; and

· $1,470,900 for non-salary expenses in schools.

Broughton said he commends his colleagues for working out this budget and noted some of the programs could be funded by other government groups, like the occupational/physiotherapy cuts.

"This is a valuable program, but it should rightfully be funded through Manitoba Health, and we will be pursuing that option," he said.

Broughton understands that tough decisions were made for this budget and not everyone is going to be happy with the outcome.

"This is still a draft budget, and there is some room for us to make adjustments. Throughout the consultation process, we will keep the best interests of our students as our top priority," he said.

People can share their thoughts on the draft budget by registering for a budget consultation meeting that will be held on Feb. 22. People must register by Feb. 18.

If they don't want to attend the meeting, they can send an email or letter.

The WSD has 79 schools, 32,752 students and 4,587 full-time employees.

The proposed balance budget for this year is $421,039,405.