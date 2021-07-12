WWII air force vet, Art Anderson, dies at 102

A second world war air force veteran who devoted almost four decades to the sales of poppies locally has passed away

Art Anderson died on Friday at the age of 102.

According to his obituary, Arthur was a flight navigator during WWII, becoming a P.O.W. with his crewmates after their plane was shot down.

“We were just doing our job,” said Anderson in a 2016 interview with CTV Windsor. “We never felt we were heros.”

After the war, he entered the newspaper business where he worked for 26 years in both the Windsor and Detroit markets.

Anderson held several community roles during his retirement including Chairman of the Windsor Poppy Fund and was still active distributing poppies at the age of 99.

“When I see the poppies that people wear, it makes me stop and it makes me proud,” he added.

"To say that Art was an amazing man is an understatement. He encompassed so many values -- strength of character, discipline, humility, and loyalty," says veterans advocate, Andrea Grimes. "A true legacy to duty and service, who had the privilege to serve, as all Veterans who gave up a piece of individuality to become a part of something larger than themselves.

