WWII vet celebrates milestone birthday
A special birthday celebration was held in London Sunday for one of Canada’s oldest war heroes.
Family and Friends, dignitaries, and service members gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Sir George Beardshaw.
The highly decorated World War II veteran came to Canada at the age of three, and is one of just two surviving Briton’s Home Children.
At the age of 18 he joined the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, and served overseas.
He was held as a prisoner of war for the final 28 days of WWII.
Sir Beardshaw says he feels honoured by the celebration of his life and accomplishments.
"I think the secret to staying young is you think young. I have that honour. It’s a gift to me I guess. Even my nephew, he calls me, he calls me 'Young George'."
Sir Beardshaw officially becomes a centenarian on September 14th.
-
Governor General begins weeklong tour of P.E.I., N.S.The Governor General is making her first official visits to Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia this week.
-
Canadian firefighters unions call on Orillia to stop fire station closures amid safety concernsAfter Orillia's firefighters union sounded the alarm last month over safety concerns with new city police to deal with staffing shortages, unions across Canada are lending their support.
-
Prince Albert facilities being run by management as workers hit the picket lineInside workers at the City of Prince Albert initiated strike action on Monday, with the city saying managers are stepping in to keep the facilities running.
-
Man shares cautionary tale of what can happen when online credentials are compromisedA Woodstock, Ont. man is speaking out after his son was charged with child pornography and then later acquitted of all charges.
-
Toronto police identify woman killed in downtown Toronto stabbingToronto police have identified the 36-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Cabbagetown last Saturday.
-
Changes made to N.B.'s Policy 713 create new human rights issues: youth advocateNew Brunswick's child and youth advocate says the latest changes made by the Education Department to the province's policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools has made it more discriminatory.
-
25-year-old dies after he was found shot outside Winnipeg apartment buildingThe homicide unit is investigating after a 25-year-old who was found shot outside a St. John’s area apartment building last weekend died.
-
Section of major Kitchener road closed for emergency repairsA block of Strasburg Road in Kitchener is set to be closed until Friday as crews complete emergency repairs on a storm drain pipe.
-
The Paris of the prairies: The history that shaped Winnipeg and allowed organizations to make it 100 yearsBetween 2020 and 2023 several Winnipeg businesses and organizations have or will be celebrating the century mark. But what was Winnipeg like 100 years ago and what has allowed so many organizations to make it to this point?