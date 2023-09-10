WWII vet celebrates milestone birthday

A special birthday celebration was held in London Sunday for one of Canada’s oldest war heroes.

Family and Friends, dignitaries, and service members gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Sir George Beardshaw.

The highly decorated World War II veteran came to Canada at the age of three, and is one of just two surviving Briton’s Home Children.

At the age of 18 he joined the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada, and served overseas.

He was held as a prisoner of war for the final 28 days of WWII.

Sir Beardshaw says he feels honoured by the celebration of his life and accomplishments.

"I think the secret to staying young is you think young. I have that honour. It’s a gift to me I guess. Even my nephew, he calls me, he calls me 'Young George'."

Sir Beardshaw officially becomes a centenarian on September 14th.