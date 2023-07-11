Wyandotte BIA security pilot extended indefinitely

Larry Horwitz, chair of the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA, said a pilot program putting private security in the area has proven successful enough to keep around indefinitely.

In February, Horwitz announced the BIA had been contracting guards through Paladin Security to monitor shops and restaurants on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

They’re still patrolling six months later.

“It’s been extremely successful, we’ve thwarted a couple possible robberies,” Horwitz said. “We’ve really been proactive on it and we’re excited and the businesses are excited by the success.”

The idea behind the program is to put a line of prevention in place to save business owners from arriving in the morning to find their windows broken or their store burgled.

It’s something Hani Shabi said he’s gotten to know all too well.

“We’ve been going through nightmares from what’s going on here,” he said.

Shabi owns Galaxy Grill on Wyandotte East, between Hall and Moy.

The front window on his restaurant is currently broken for the second time in a year.

He said he’s had to deal with a host of issues — but that the security hired by the BIA has had a positive impact.

The project has so far cost the BIA “between $10,000 and $15,000” according to Horwitz.

However, he said it’s worth it.

“We're gonna do what it takes,” said Horwitz. “Priority number one is safety, security and comfortability.”

He said they’re looking at expanding security initiatives using surveillance cameras.

The logistics of that, Horwitz said, are still in the works.