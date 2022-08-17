Wyandotte Street East lane restrictions planned for two weeks

The City of Windsor is letting the public know about construction on Wyandotte Street East.

Eastbound Wyandotte Street East will have lane restrictions between Lauzon Road and St. Rose Avenue for road repairs.

It takes place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 18, until Thursday, Sept. 1.

The work is being done by Villa Construction.

For more information on construction and detours, contact 311 or see the City of Windsor construction and detours database and map at CityWindsor.ca.