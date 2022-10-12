Wyatt Johnston makes Dallas Stars opening night roster

Wyatt Johnston had a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. The 19-year old received word he would be in the lineup when the Dallas Stars open the NHL season in Nashville Thursday night.

“It’s going to be a real special night,” said the reigning CHL scoring champ.

Johnston was Dallas’ first round pick, 23rd overall, in the 2021 NHL draft and scored 46 goals and posted 124 points, while leading the Windsor Spitfires to the OHL final last season. He told Dallas reporters he was focused on having a good camp.

“I’m just trying to go day by day and not really look too far into the future,” he said.

Having watched Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin growing up, Johnston said he was lost for words on how to describe being on the same team with them.

“It’s definitely really special to be sharing the ice with them and even skating on their line together,” said Johnston.

During camp, Johnston said he adjusted to the size difference and speed level of the NHL during camp. He expects the level to elevate more when the season begins.

“Everything is just a second faster here,” he said. “You kinda need to know what you’re going to do with the puck before you even get it.”

“I think I’m a player who has a good brain and a good brain for the game so I think I’m able to utilize that to kinda help make plays on the ice and help myself with the adjustment of the physicality and speed.”

The Stars have nine games to decide whether to keep the budding star or to return him to the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires for one more year of seasoning.

In the meantime, Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler has some game planning of his own to do in the event his star player doesn’t return.

“We’ll just let things unfold here,” said Bowler.

He says trying to plan for Johnston staying in Dallas would be a tough task right now.

“That’s why you just try to create as much depth as possible. You make decisions with the information you have at the time,” Bowler said.

Head coach Marc Savard would like to see Johnston in Windsor for one more season.

“The selfish part obviously we’d love to have him back and help contribute here and help us win,” Savard said with a smile.

While the team waits for Johnston to play up to nine games with the Stars, Bowler will have time to assess his lineup.

“Just like any other hockey club and any other athlete it’s just a wait and see,” he said. “We wish Wyatt the best regardless of what happens here.”