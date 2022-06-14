Wyclef Jean coming to Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
Haitian singer-songwriter Wyclef Jean will be making his only Canadian festival appearance this summer at the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival, organizers have announced.
Jean, who first rose to fame in the 1990s with The Fugees will be performing his greatest hits at the summer festival in September.
“A massive hip-hop party awaits on Sunday, September 4th, as the FMG will also host Koriass and Souldia with special guest Sarahmée, as well as Fredz, Pelch, Mindflip, Claudia Bouvette and Mélisane,” festival organizers said in a news release. “The evening will also be punctuated by the hot air balloons taking flight, the nightly illumination of hot air balloons and the spectacular fireworks display presented by Michel Quesnel, pharmacist.”
The Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival runs from Sept. 1 to 5. Tickets are available on the festival’s website.
-
How to create a Father's Day feastWant to try Emily Richards' recipes for Father's Day? Here's what you'll need to make her chili-coffee short ribs and halloumi salad.
-
Sault Ste. Marie exploring green burials.The city of Sault Ste. Marie is looking into offering green alternatives for burying the deceased.
-
Windsor designated 'Bird Friendly City' by Nature CanadaWindsor is Canada’s next certified “Bird Friendly City.”
-
'Don't need divisiveness': Victoria coffee roaster sparks conversation about employment equityA Victoria therapist who works with the LGBTQ2S+ community on employment opportunities says she appreciates the roaster's intention, but that it failed in its execution.
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver speech on inflation and Canada's economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.