Wye Marsh staff rescue trumpeter swan suffering from lead poisoning

Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre staff came to the rescue of a trumpeter swan displaying "erratic" behaviour from what workers, at the time, believed were early symptoms of lead poisoning.

In a Facebook post on Jan. 25, Wye Marsh, located in Midland, said staff captured and transported the swan to Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge in Pefferlaw for veterinary care.

"At Shades of Hope, the swan tested high for amounts of lead in the stomach. Staff have flushed the stomach and given the swan a positive prognosis," the post read.

"Lead poisoning occurs when waterfowl accidentally consume lead shot that has sunk to the bottom of wetlands where they feed on roots and other vegetation."

Wye Marsh wrote lead poisoning is one of the biggest threats to the trumpeter swan population and asks people to avoid using lead shots when hunting and to retrieve all lead sinkers when fishing.

Anyone looking to support the veterinary care at Shades of Hope can visit its website.