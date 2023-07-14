Wynyard man threatened bar patrons with replica gun, RCMP say
A 46-year-old man is facing weapons charges after RCMP were called to a bar in Wynyard, Sask. around midnight Thursday morning.
According to an RCMP news release, police received a report that someone was in possession of a gun at a local bar and was threatening people.
RCMP said officers responded immediately and arrested a man outside the bar who was in possession of a firearm which was discovered to be a replica of a revolver with pellets in the chamber.
As a result the 46-year-old man, who is from Wynyard, has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.
The suspect is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday, RCMP said.
Wynyard, Sask. is about 175 kilometres north of Regina.
