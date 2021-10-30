Yager the overtime hero in Warriors win over Tigers

Brayden Yager’s quick release was the difference in overtime on Friday night in Moose Jaw, helping the Warriors to a 4-3 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Warriors were on the four-on-three power play in the extra session, when Ryder Korczak sent the puck from the right point, cross ice to a waiting Yager, who drove the puck into the back of the net to win the game. It was the team’s second goal on the power play on the night.

The Warriors and Tigers traded goals in the first period. Korczak scored his fifth of the year on the man advantage to give Moose Jaw a 1-0 lead 7:33 into the game. With just under two minutes to go Corson Hopwo tallied his fourth on the campaign short handed. He picked up the turned over puck and went high glove side on Warriors goaltender Carl Tetachuk.

The second period was fairly balanced as well. D. Baker scored his second on the powerplay for the Tigers. Eric Alarie replied with his second of the year with under three minutes remaining in the middle frame.

The Warriors thought they were going to cruise to victory after a beautiful goal from Denton Mateychuk, going forehand to backhand and scoring along the ice with 13:58 to go, but Noah Danielson was able to tie the game up with just 90 seconds to go. Yager ended the game in overtime with Carlin Dezainde in the penalty box.

Garin Bjorklund made 26 saves in goal for the Tigers. Carl Tetachuk topped 28 attempts for the Warriors.

The Warriors are back in action on Wednesday, Nov. 3 when they visit the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre.