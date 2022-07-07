Yahoo! Calgary Stampede ramps up with first pancake breakfasts, Sneak-A-Peek
With the first full-scale Calgary Stampede rapidly approaching, some Calgarians are getting into the spirit a little early.
The Stampede doesn't officially kick off until Friday, but Thursday's 'First Flip' pancake breakfast symbolizes the unofficial beginning of the annual celebration.
From 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., people can come down to Stephen Avenue between First Stree. S.E. and Centre Street to enjoy some free flapjacks and live entertainment.
The first Stampede pancake breakfast of the year also includes live performances by Red Hot Hayseed, followed by roving entertainment from Emily Triggs, Justine Vandergrift, Liz Christensen, Green Fools and Chinook Country Line Dancers.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Premier Jason Kenney will also attend to hand out pancakes and make brief remarks at 8:30 a.m.
For those eager to find an excuse to throw on their cowboy boots a day early, the Stampede Sneak-A-Peek event runs Thursday from 5 p.m. until midnight, where you can visit Stampede Park at a discounted rate.
