Yamamoto among four players to receive qualifying offers from the Edmonton Oilers
Staff
The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Oilers extended qualifying offers to forwards Tyler Benson, Cooper Marody and Kailer Yamamoto as well as goalie Stuart Skinner on Sunday.
Benson, 23, has one assist in seven career NHL games. He was selected in the second round. No. 23 overall, in 2016.
Marody, 24,was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 and has appeared in six career NHL contests.
The 22-year-old Yamamoto had eight goals and 13 assists in 52 games with Edmonton last season. The '17 draft pick has 20 goals and 32 assists in 105 career NHL contests.
Skinner, 22, played in one game with Edmonton last year. He was drafted by the Oilers in 2017.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.
