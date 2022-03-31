Yamnuska trail and climbing areas temporarily closed as mild weather returns

A popular hiking and climbing area in Kananaskis country has been closed and is expected to remain closed into May due to unfavourable conditions.

Alberta Parks announced the closure of the Yamnuska Trail and the Yamnuska climbing area on Thursday, stating concerns regarding potential damage to the environment and landscape.

The trails will be reassessed on a weekly basis but the closure is expected to remain in place for roughly five weeks.

Officials say there are several trails that are currently in good condition including Prairie View Trail, Baldy Pass and Heart Creek. Visitors are encouraged to review trail conditions at Alberta Parks before making a trip to the mountains.