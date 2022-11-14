Yard waste collection continues Saturdays in November
Saturdays yard waste collection in November continues
Barrie’s curbside collection is running about one week behind schedule.
The city’s curbside collection contractor continues to experience delays with yard waste collection, which has been compounded due to contractor staffing shortages.
Crews worked Saturday (Nov. 12) to catch up on yard-waste collection and will continue with Saturday collection throughout November.
“We apologize for any frustration these delays have caused residents,” said Chris Marchant, manager of Barrie’s waste operations. “We are working closely with our contractor to do everything we can to get all the yard waste collected as soon as possible.”
There has been no delay in garbage, organics, or recycling curbside collection and pickup of those materials remains a priority.
The city will continue to post updates online.
-
Three new Windsor city councillors to be sworn in for new termThe work begins Tuesday for three new Windsor city councillors who won tight election-night races to represent their wards around the council table.
-
Attempted murder suspect sought by Calgary policeThe victim told had been assaulted and shot at.
-
'We've had severe injuries': Cape Breton care home staff rally against workplace violenceFront-line staff and union supporters demonstrated Tuesday outside Breton Ability Centre in Sydney River, N.S.
-
Drug shortages worsen across Canada, extend beyond kids' pain and fever medsDrugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children's pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.
-
Former paramedic sentenced for voyeurismA former Middlesex-London paramedic was sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of voyeurism involving four female victims.
-
Here's when you can expect your phone to sound during Wednesday's Alert Ready testA nationwide test of Alert Ready, Canada’s national public alerting system, will take place Wednesday.
-
'It's still sinking in': First-time Winnipeg author shortlisted for Governor General's Literary AwardsA first-time author’s book of essays detailing her haunting escape from a long-term, abusive relationship has landed her on the shortlist for this year’s Governor General’s Literary Awards.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckersThe Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plateCalgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.