Yard waste collection continues Saturdays in November

Saturdays yard waste collection in November continues

Barrie’s curbside collection is running about one week behind schedule.

The city’s curbside collection contractor continues to experience delays with yard waste collection, which has been compounded due to contractor staffing shortages.

Crews worked Saturday (Nov. 12) to catch up on yard-waste collection and will continue with Saturday collection throughout November.

“We apologize for any frustration these delays have caused residents,” said Chris Marchant, manager of Barrie’s waste operations. “We are working closely with our contractor to do everything we can to get all the yard waste collected as soon as possible.”

There has been no delay in garbage, organics, or recycling curbside collection and pickup of those materials remains a priority.

The city will continue to post updates online.