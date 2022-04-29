Yarmouth County man charged with murder in fatal house fire

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County last month.

The RCMP and fire crews responded to the home on Melbourne Road in Pinkney’s Point, N.S., shortly after 2 a.m. on March 17.

Police say the home was fully engulfed when officers arrived on scene.

Officer found two residents -- a 20-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man -- at another residence. Police don’t believe they were inside the home when the fire started.

A third resident was unaccounted for. His remains were found inside the home after the fire was put out.

The remains have been identified as those of 43-year-old Joseph Wickens of Stoney Island, N.S.

The six-week investigation led police to arrest a man in Yarmouth on Wednesday.

Police say 30-year-old Dillon Burton Deveau of North Chegoggin, N.S., has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Wickens’ death.

Deveau remains in custody and was set to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Friday.