Yarmouth man charged in alleged sexual assault dating back 20 years

A man from Yarmouth, N.S., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault alleged to have happened in the town 20 years ago.

On June 20, police received a report of the alleged sexual assault, which they say happened between the fall of 2001 and the summer of 2002.

Police say the alleged victim was 14 years old at the time.

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested 51-year-old Mark Alexander Thornton.

Police say Thornton has been charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

He was later released on conditions and will appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Oct. 11.

“Yarmouth Town RCMP believe that there may be additional victims and is reaching out to offer support and encourage anyone who may have been a victim to come forward by contacting your local police or RCMP Detachment,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release. “Police want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process.”

The Yarmouth Town RCMP can be reached by calling 902-742-8777.