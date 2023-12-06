iHeartRadio

Yarmouth man charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences: N.S. RCMP


RCMP seized a quantity of cocaine, evidence of child pornography, electronic devices, counterfeit bills, and firearms. (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

Nova Scotia RCMP says a 50-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences.

Police say they executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a Main Street residence in Yarmouth, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and officers seized:

  • a quantity of cocaine
  • evidence of child pornography
  • electronic devices
  • counterfeit bills
  • firearms

According to police, the 50-year-old man was arrested during the search.

Lawrence Joseph Woods has been charged with:

  • possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine
  • possession of child pornography
  • possession of counterfeit money
  • possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
  • possession of unstamped tobacco
  • possession of tobacco with unpaid tax
  • possession of tobacco not bearing the prescribed markings
  • possession for the purpose of sale tobacco product

Woods appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Wednesday and has been remanded into custody pending his next scheduled court appearance on Dec. 11.

The investigation is ongoing.

