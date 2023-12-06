Yarmouth man charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences: N.S. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jennifer Heudes
Nova Scotia RCMP says a 50-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences.
Police say they executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a Main Street residence in Yarmouth, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and officers seized:
- a quantity of cocaine
- evidence of child pornography
- electronic devices
- counterfeit bills
- firearms
According to police, the 50-year-old man was arrested during the search.
Lawrence Joseph Woods has been charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine
- possession of child pornography
- possession of counterfeit money
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
- possession of unstamped tobacco
- possession of tobacco with unpaid tax
- possession of tobacco not bearing the prescribed markings
- possession for the purpose of sale tobacco product
Woods appeared in Yarmouth provincial court on Wednesday and has been remanded into custody pending his next scheduled court appearance on Dec. 11.
The investigation is ongoing.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Suspect sought after girl punched in the face, woman yelled at and pushed in Toronto's west endToronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly punched a teenage girl in the face, and yelled at and pushed a woman walking with her child in the west end last July.
-
Driver charged in connection with hit-and-run that killed an unhoused man on a Toronto sidewalkA driver has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left an unhoused man, sleeping on the sidewalk, dead in downtown Toronto in mid-November.
-
Vigil held in Renfrew County to mark National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against WomenOn the 34th anniversary of the murders of 14 women at École Polytechnique in Montreal, community members and groups came together in Petawawa, Ont. to mark the day, and remember those women lost to violence in their own community.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in OshawaOne person has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa Wednesday afternoon.
-
Vancouver Island highway section to close for removal of rockslide debrisA section of a major highway on Vancouver Island will be closed for four hours Thursday as workers clear rockslide debris that fell from the hillside amid heavy rains this week.
-
Looking for unique Christmas gifts? The Originals Christmas Craft Sale is now onFor many, it’s an annual tradition—the Originals Christmas Craft Sale. Since 1974, it has been a destination for those looking to buy unique gifts.
-
Meat becoming sought-after holiday gift amid inflationSome businesses in Manitoba are seeing a rise in meat packages being given as gifts during the holiday season.
-
Mayor warns of 'difficulties ahead' as next multi-year budget is worked onWinnipeggers are being told to expect tough decisions ahead as the city works on preparing the next multi-year balanced budget.
-
AIMS system may cost $240M, report on troubled development needed: auditor's reportThe troubled production of a new IT system for Saskatchewan hospitals is now projected to cost around three times its original budget at $240 million, according to the provincial auditor.