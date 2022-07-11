Yarmouth man charged with child pornography after police seize tablet, phones

A man from Yarmouth, N.S., has been charged with child pornography after police seized a number of electronic devices.

The RCMP responded to a complaint of child pornography on Parade Street in Yarmouth around 12:20 a.m. Friday. Police say they seized a tablet that contained child pornography and arrested the man who owns the device.

The man was transported to the Yarmouth Rural Detachment, where he was held in cells.

On Saturday, the RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Beaver River, N.S., where they say they seized a number of cellphones and electronic devices.

Anthony Earl George Corporong, 37, has been charged with possession of child pornography and remanded into custody.

He was scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court Monday.