Yarmouth, N.S. food truck fined for allegedly refusing to wear masks

Nova Scotia RCMP charged the owner of a food truck in Yarmouth, N.S. for allegedly violating the province’s Health Protection Act on Thursday.

Yarmouth Municipal RCMP says at approximately 12:45 p.m. on May 20, officers received a complaint of food truck employees in Yarmouth not wearing masks, as required by the Health Protection Act.

Police say they attended the food truck and confirmed that none of the employees were wearing masks.

According to police, the food truck’s owner advised that they refused to wear a mask because the public health restrictions are not "law."

Police charged the business under the Health Protection Act for operating in contravention of masking requirements, and issued a fine of $11,622.50.