Yarmouth, N.S. therapist charged with sexual assault: RCMP

A 46-year-old therapist in Yarmouth, N.S. has been charged with sexual assault following an investigation by police.

Yarmouth District RCMP says they received a report on May 3 that a woman had been sexually assaulted by her male therapist in December, 2020.

Following an investigation, police say Dominic Deveau was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual assault. He was released by a justice of the peace with several conditions, including that he does not provide counselling or therapeutic services, according to the police report.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they believe there may be more victims.

Deveau is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on July 19.

If you are a victim, or have information related to these incidents, police are asking that you contact Yarmouth District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.