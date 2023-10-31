Yarmouth police arrest two in alleged break-in, ATV theft

According to the RCMP, officers responded to a reported break-in at a business on Adelaide Street. They say they learned someone broke into the store overnight and stole a Nissan Sentra, an ATV, and several tools.

Police say they found the ATV and some of the tools on Butler Street later that day. They then spotted the Nissan on Highway 103 near Yarmouth and stopped the vehicle.

Police arrested Teaghan MacKay, 21, and Katie Gilks, 19, both from Yarmouth, and charged them with:

break and enter

possession of break-in instruments

possession of property obtained by crime

theft of a motor vehicle

theft under $5,000

Police say MacKay will appear in Shelburne provincial court on Wednesday and Gilks will appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Nov. 6.

