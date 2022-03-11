Yarmouth RCMP seek owner of grey hatchback after firearms stolen during home invasion

Yarmouth Rural RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying two men suspected in a home invasion in Upper Wedgeport, N.S.

Police say two men entered a home on Martin Road at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“Both men were wearing masks, one of them was armed with a knife and the other with a metal rod. The men demanded that the firearms in the home be given to them, or they would harm the homeowner if he didn't comply,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a news release.

Police say the homeowner gave the men three pellet guns, four rifles, ammunition and his cellphone. The men then fled the scene in a grey hatchback.

The victim was not injured and was the only person home at the time.

The men are described as white and in their 20s. One is tall and thin, the other is about five-foot-six-inches tall with a beard.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are still trying to identify the owners of the grey hatchback, believed to be an older-model Hyundai, captured on video surveillance.

Anyone with video surveillance in the Upper Wedgeport area is asked to contact police at 902-742-9106 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.