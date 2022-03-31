Yarmouth woman charged with selling illegal cigarettes: RCMP

A woman from Yarmouth, N.S., has been charged with selling illegal cigarettes after police searched a home in the town.

The RCMP executed the search warrant at a home on Kempt Street on Tuesday and arrested a 59-year-old woman. During the search, police say officers seized cartons of unstamped cigarettes, packaging materials and a cellphone.

Roxanne Ruth Schlosser has been charged with:

selling tobacco products and raw leaf tobacco

possession of tobacco product not stamped

possession of tobacco on which tax has not been paid

possession of tobacco not bearing a prescribed mark

Schlosser was released from custody on a notice to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on June 6.