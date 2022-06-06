Yayoi Kusama's 'Infinity Mirrors' returns to Toronto permanently this month

The Art Gallery of Ontario will once again offer visitors the chance to experience Yayoi Kusama’s 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibition this month after the museum permanently acquired the installation in 2019.

The new exhibit, dubbed ‘Infinity Mirrored Room - Let's Survive Forever,' features mirrored spheres suspended from the ceiling, along with a mirrored column allowing visitors to see an infinite field of silver orbs.

As of June 22, annual passholders and the public will be able to take in the new installation as part of their general admission. AGO members can visit the exhibit beginning June 14.

This installation is not identical to Kusama’s previous feature at AGO, ‘Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,’ which was a temporary exhibit with multiple rooms, and is no longer on display. Instead, ‘Let’s Survive Forever’ is a single, permanent installation.

Entrance to the exhibit is included with admission, but a timed reservation is needed. Reservations are available for same-day slots only, and are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. They can be booked at the Kusama Kiosk on Level 1 of the museum, AGO says.

For the best chance at securing a spot to view the installation, they recommend arriving early to book your reservation on the day of your visit.

Visitors are only permitted to remain in the exhibit for up to sixty seconds, the museum says, and only four guests can enter at a time.

Photography is allowed within the installation.