Year-round school, playground speed zones will take effect by September
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
New rules around reduced speed zones in the city will take effect in September.
City council approved a series of proposed changes to Saskatoon's reduced speed zone policy.
The 30 km/h speed zones will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, seven days a week.
Reduced speed zones will also be established near playgrounds.
At the same time, reduced speed zones will be lifted around high schools. However, they will still be designated as "school area(s)" where u-turns will be prohibited.
The changes arose from a city-wide speed limit review conducted by city administration.
